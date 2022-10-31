PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately.

On September 20, the Pearl River County District Attorney secured an indictment against Newton. She later turned herself in on September 27.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online by submitting a Fraud Tip Form on the MDHS website.