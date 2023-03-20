PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman, who was charged with SNAP fraud, entered into a plea agreement.

According to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), Chrishuana Newton, 43, entered into a plea agreement with the District Attorney concerning fraud before the Pearl River County Circuit Court on March 1, 2023.

Investigators said Newton received an over issuance of SNAP benefits between January 2017 to May 2022 by not reporting household composition and income accurately to MDHS. SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) was formerly known as the food stamp program.

MDHS officials said Newton is disqualified from participating in the SNAP program for 12 consecutive months and will serve a term of three years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with one year to serve in the Intensive Supervision Program (House Arrest), as well as being required to pay full restitution in the amount of $36,872.00.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.