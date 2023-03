HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Thursday, March 9.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. near Country Club Road and Highway 49.

HPD officials said the pedestrian was sitting on the tracks when they were hit by the train. The unidentified person died at the scene.