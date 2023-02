JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was killed after being hit by a car in Jones County on Sunday, February 26.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. to Highway 11 south of Moselle.

They said a man was walking on the roadway when he was hit by a car traveling south. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

Fire council officials said the car had moderate damage, but the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries.