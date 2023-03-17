HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Police said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) vehicle in Hattiesburg on Friday, March 17.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 7500 block of Highway 49.

According to HPD officials, a woman was walking in the middle of the roadway when she was struck by a MHP vehicle. She died at the scene.

Drivers saw delays after the incident while crews worked on accident reconstruction.