HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the Hardy Street overpass.

They said he was hit by a 2016 Honda Civic. The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers.

According to HPD officials, no charges have been filed.