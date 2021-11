JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after an 82-year-old man was hit by a vehicle overnight.

Investigators said the incident happened on Indian Springs Road near the intersection of Meador Road. The pedestrian was hit by a Toyota Tundra pickup and was seriously injured.

The victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

Jones County deputies have not released any additional information.