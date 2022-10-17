HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after he was hit by a car on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Sunday, October 16.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. near the 6300 block of Highway 49, just north of 7th Street.

The man was found dead in the southbound lanes of the highway. The driver of a 2018 Nissan had hit the man, stopped and called law enforcement.

HPD officials said the driver cooperated with officers. No charges have been filed at this time.