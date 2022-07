JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was found dead on the side of the road in Jones County on Monday, July 25.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the man around 6:30 a.m. He was found deceased near Hillcrest Drive and Highway 84 West.

Officials are working to identify the man. The case is being handled by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), but may be turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).