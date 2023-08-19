Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Hattiesburg using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Hattiesburg from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Pensacola, FL

– View share: 1.40%

– Views to own market: 33.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 13.10%

– Views to markets within other states: 53.50%

#9. Baton Rouge, LA

– View share: 1.80%

– Views to own market: 45.50%

– Views to other markets within own state: 18.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 36.40%

#8. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 2.20%

– Views to own market: 34.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.60%

#7. New York, NY

– View share: 2.60%

– Views to own market: 20.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%

– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%

#6. Laurel, MS

– View share: 2.70%

– Views to own market: 17.80%

– Views to other markets within own state: 31.00%

– Views to markets within other states: 51.20%

#5. Gulfport, MS

– View share: 4.50%

– Views to own market: 43.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 10.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 46.20%

#4. Dallas, TX

– View share: 5.70%

– Views to own market: 45.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.50%

#3. New Orleans, LA

– View share: 5.70%

– Views to own market: 54.60%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 35.70%

#2. Jackson, MS

– View share: 6.10%

– Views to own market: 50.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 14.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 35.20%

#1. Chicago, IL

– View share: 26.40%

– Views to own market: 22.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%