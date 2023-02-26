Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Hattiesburg using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Hattiesburg from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
Librarylady2726 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Laurel, MS
– View share: 2.8%
– Views to own market: 23.9%
– Views to other markets within own state: 38.5%
– Views to markets within other states: 37.5%
Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock
#9. Philadelphia, PA
– View share: 3.2%
– Views to own market: 38.4%
– Views to other markets within own state: 13.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 47.7%
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#8. New York, NY
– View share: 3.3%
– Views to own market: 22.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. Gulfport, MS
– View share: 3.5%
– Views to own market: 55.0%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.1%
– Views to markets within other states: 35.9%
Canva
#6. Dallas, TX
– View share: 4.1%
– Views to own market: 44.8%
– Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 31.3%
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#5. New Orleans, LA
– View share: 6.0%
– Views to own market: 56.7%
– Views to other markets within own state: 8.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 34.4%
Canva
#4. Atlanta, GA
– View share: 6.5%
– Views to own market: 25.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%
– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#3. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 6.9%
– Views to own market: 14.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Jackson, MS
– View share: 7.5%
– Views to own market: 57.8%
– Views to other markets within own state: 18.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 23.6%
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#1. Chicago, IL
– View share: 24.1%
– Views to own market: 23.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%