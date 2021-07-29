People hired on the spot at Hattiesburg job fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, the third annual Summer Job Fair was held at the Jackie Dole Community Center.

The job fair featured over a dozen employers. Many of the employers were hired on the spot. Organizers said this job fair was started to help uplift the community.

Kristen Reimert, with Merit Health Wesley, said, “There are a lot of people really interested in going back to work here in our community, and it’s great to see all the other employers out here, and we’re out here to really help get our community back to work.”

Madelyn Roberts, a recruiter for Pepsi Brown Bottling Group, said, “We just always find that job fairs are the best way to connect with people locally. We get a ton of really good candidates from the job fair, and this is our third time being at this particular job fair so we really enjoy it.”