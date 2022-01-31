JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The possible ban on critical race theory in Mississippi schools was challenged on Friday as 66 people registered to speak during a public hearing. The dialogue will be open until at least February 4, 2022.

Advocates for critical race theory said it’s meant to be an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system. They said those who learn this will be equipped with the skills and knowledge expected to properly proceed in life. Politicians said the battle over the polarizing topic is taking away from more important problems.

“There are so many issues from health care education and infrastructure as opposed to addressing something that doesn’t even exist in Mississippi schools,” said State Senator Derrick Simmons.

The Mississippi Senate passed a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory, even though the state superintendent of education has said the theory is not being taught in schools.

Citizens have until February 4th to submit their feedback in writing to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).