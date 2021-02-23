Perkinston man sentenced to 50 years in prison for producing child pornography

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, 48-year-old Edward Lee Thomas was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to serve the statutory maximum of 50 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for producing images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Assessments were also imposed on Thomas in the amount of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Tracking Act of 2015, and $20,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

Below are the details for sentencing from the Department of Justice: