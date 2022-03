PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man and a woman after they found meth while conducting a search warrant.

Deputies said they found the meth in a home on Hancock Road.

Christy Hinton (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Montague (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Christy Hinton, 42, was charged with sale of a controlled substance. Robert Montague, 35, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.