PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges on Sunday, October 10.

According to investigators, a deputy stopped Matthew T. Stuart, 35, on Wingate Road at Kittrell Road. They said nine grams of what was believed to be crystal meth was seized during the traffic stop.

Matthew T. Stuart (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Stuart has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth) while in possession of a firearm.