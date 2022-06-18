PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) bought new vests and other gear for deputies with donations.

PCSO officials said the items were purchased with donations raised during fundraisers held over the last few months. The sheriff’s office raised about $18,000 in total.

The funds allowed for the purchase of ballistic vests, carrier vests, thigh holsters and weapon tactical lights for each deputy. The sheriff’s office also purchased duty gear to store the equipment like magazines and flashlights.

Officials said the carrier vests can be taken off quickly for reports and they are easy to wash. The ballistic vests are Aurora Level II panels.