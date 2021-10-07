Perry County deputies search for two stolen ATVs

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies are working to find the suspect(s) who stolen two ATVs in the last two months in Beaumont.

According to investigators, a red and black 2021 Honda Rancher was stolen on September 12 from a home off of 5th Street. On October 4, a silver and black 2020 Can-Am Defender was taken from the Beaumont Church of God.

Below are pictures of both ATVs:





If anyone has information about the thefts, contact deputies at 601-964-8461 or contact the Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867.