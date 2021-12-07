Perry County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

Update: A previous Facebook post by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office stated the teen was wanted by the Perry County Youth Court. The following story has been updated with the latest information.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies are working to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said Kyleigh McLain was last seen at her home on Alma Edwards Drive on December 5, 2021. She was last seen wearing white shorts, a tan tank top, a long-sleeved plaid button down and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867).