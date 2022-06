PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies wrangled an alligator in New Augusta on Monday, June 20.

Deputies said the gator was hanging out near the food stamp office. They said it was released into the Leaf River.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Alligator hunting season in Mississippi will begin on August 26 and will run through September 5, 2022.

A total of 960 permits will be available within seven hunting zones across the state.