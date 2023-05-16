PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies said a high school student was arrested after a handgun was recovered on the school’s campus.

Investigators with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by staff at Perry Central High School that a student was possibly armed with a handgun at the facility.

The campus was placed on lockdown, and deputies arrested the student without incident.

The unidentified student was taken to the Perry County Jail and booked as an adult.

“To all Perry Central High School parents, stakeholders, and staff. There was an incident at Perry Central High School involving a student and a weapon. The Perry County Sheriff Department responded quickly, retrieved the weapon and has taken the student into custody,” the Perry County School District said in a statement on social media.

School officials said law enforcement would be present on the campus for the remainder of the day.