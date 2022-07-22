PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) celebrated the retirement of K9 Tyrus on Tuesday, July 19.

K9 Tyrus joined PCSO in February 2016. His original handler was Deputy Randy Smith. In June 2020, former Deputy Justin Ladner became his handler.

Leaders with PCSO said K9 Tyrus recently developed arthritis and has had difficulty moving. The sheriff’s office decided it was time for him to retire.

“We celebrated his retirement with finger foods and refreshments. Several from the office attended, and he seemed to really enjoy himself. We also recognized Jessica Herring for her help with the K-9 account. He also received a little gift basket full of goodies. Thank you to everyone that helped make this possible,” the department stated on social media.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

K9 Tyrus will go home with former Deputy Ladner to live his last years as a normal dog. He was given a gift basket full of goodies.