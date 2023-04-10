PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing sexual battery and kidnapping charges after a missing Texas girl was found in Perry County, Mississippi.

Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a 13-year-old from Houston, Texas, was reported missing in February. Deputies contacted her at a home off Highway 98 in Perry County on Thursday, April 6.

She was taken to a hospital to be medically checked, and she was put into the custody of Perry County Child Protective Services.

As the investigation continued, PCSO officials said they discovered the girl had been picked up from Texas and brought to the home off Highway 98.

Deputies arrested Jessie Thomas Patton, 27. He was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping. His bond was set at $250,000 for each charge.