PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on a sexual battery charge.

On August 10, investigators said they received a law enforcement referral from Child Protection Service (CPS) concerning a sexual battery case.

After further investigation, deputies said an investigator discovered that this incident happened five years ago.

After a forensic interview with the victim, a warrant was issued for the suspect, 23-year-old Devin J. Hinton.

Hinton was charged with sexual battery. A judge set his bond at $50,000.