PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the head.

Deputies responded to Greer’s in Beaumont on Tuesday, April 20, 2022. They found Noah Fairley with a gunshot wound to the head. He was still responsive and was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

The alleged shooter, Gary Hinton, was still at the scene and taken to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Deputies said a firearm was found in Hinton’s possession and taken as evidence.

After further investigation, deputies determined this could be a possible self-defense case and will be presented to a Perry County Grand Jury for further review.

As of Wednesday, April 20, no arrest has been made.