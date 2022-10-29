MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes.

(Courtesy: South Jones Volunteer Fire Department)

The single person involved was trapped and had to be extricated with heavy equipment. Officials said the person suffered serious injuries. They were treated at the scene then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.