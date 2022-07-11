HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person died and another person was injured following a three-car crash that happened in Hattiesburg on Sunday, July 10.

Hattiesburg police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Cross Creek Parkway. They said a 2013 Ford Escape collided with a 1986 Plymouth. A 2016 Chevrolet was also involved in the crash.

Officers said two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One of those people later died from their injuries.

Police the identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The cause of the crash is under investigation.