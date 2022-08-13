FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A house fire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County claimed the life of one person on Saturday, August 13.

Officials with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) said their crews and North Forrest VPD responded to the fire just after 7:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue. They discovered a wood-framed house completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

They said a neighbor told them someone might still be in the home. After fighting back the fire in the front of the home, firefighters discovered the body of a person inside.

Glendale Avenue was closed for two hours while crews worked to extinguish the fire. No other injuries were reported.

(Courtesy: Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)

The cause of the fire and death are under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office.