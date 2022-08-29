JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker.

Crews found that a person had been ejected from a car in a rollover crash. According to witnesses, the car had hit a concrete divider in the construction area and rolled over.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.