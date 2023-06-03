JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was severely injured after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Jones County.

The crash happened on Highway 29 south at Ovett Circle Road around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the vehicle appeared to have left the road and overturned. The vehicle came to a rest at a small embankment.

One person was ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters assisted with emergency care and traffic control. The person was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene.