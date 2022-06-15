JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy helped a person escape from a house fire on Wednesday, June 15.

The fire happened at a home on Pittman Road around 1:00 p.m. Firefighters said the garage was on fire when they arrived.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and another bystander, Mark Smith, retrieved the person inside the home. The patient sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to receive medical treatment.

The garage, including a Jeep, a Dodge, a motorcycle, and a side-by-side, was damaged in the fire.

Courtesy: South Jones VFD

Courtesy: South Jones VFD

Courtesy: South Jones VFD

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.