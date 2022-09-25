FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.

Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate.

They said the person is a Black male who may be between 15 and 25-years-old. He was wearing red and white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes and an American Fighter shirt. He is believed to be about five feet and nine inches tall.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity can call (601)-582-3529 (select Option 1) or send an anonymous tip to mbitips@dps.ms.gov.