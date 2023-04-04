UPDATE:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police identified the suspect who was arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened on Monday, April 3.

Police said Julius Eric Parsons, 57, of Kensoha, Wisconsin, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to investigators. Parsons was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a suspect after a stabbing on Monday, April 3.

The incident happened near Hardy Street and Park Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, the unidentified suspect was located and taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.

Police said the stabbing is currently under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to the incident, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.