PETA advises pet owners to keep animals safe during hot temperatures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With temperatures rising in Mississippi, PETA is encouraging pet owners to protect their animals from the heat.

Crystal Silmi, with PETA, recommended dog owners avoid leaving their pets outside during the day. She suggested walking your dog in the early morning or late evening hours. You can also protect your dogs by avoiding hot pavement, which could burn their paws.

“Avoid even artificial grass because that sort of plastic grass gets really really hot as well, so in the shade, on the grass, in the early morning, in the later hours of the evening, once the sun has dropped and the ground is cooler,” said Silmi.

She also said owners should not keep their dogs inside hot cars. A 78 degree day could end up being 120 degrees inside of a car.