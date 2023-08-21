Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen voted to replace the artificial infield turf at the four baseball fields at the Robert E. Russell Sportsplex.

Pine Belt News reported the change will help negate draining issues at the complex, as well as the Brad Pickett Memorial Baseball Fields on Hillcrest Loop.

Aldermen accepted a bid on August 15 for $1.2 million from Sports Contractors Unlimited, which is located in Hattiesburg.

The project is expected to begin during the winter of 2023. Leaders hope players will be able to play baseball on the fields by the spring of 2024.