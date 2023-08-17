PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A new baseball training facility is coming to Petal’s Central Business District. Top-Level Sports is expected to open by early 2024.

“We’ll have batting cages here downstairs that’ll open up into one big area. So if a whole team wants to come in and rent it, we can rent it out, and they can do in-field stuff here. We’ll have bullpens upstairs where you can work. We’ve got 37,000-square feet of turf out back. So, you can do all outfield work, infield drills outside, multiple teams to get on that out there, as well,” explained Josh Kitrell, the owner of Top-Level Sports.

For now, the training facility is the only new business in the Central Business District. City leaders are hopeful the district will revitalize downtown Petal.

The downtown area took a hit after businesses began moving to Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“If it’s not eating or a couple of small shopping experiences, we’re really lacking. And so what we really want to do is, we really want to open up experiences, open up new shops, open up new places for people to come and spend their time downtown,” stated Petal Alderman Blake Nobles, Ward 3.

“People kind of seem like they gave up on downtown a little bit, whatever. Evelyn Gandy came through. So, businesses starting to come back to downtown Petal will kind of help beautify this side and that side. So I mean, it just makes the city better,” said Kitrell.

The goal of the district is to grant property tax abatements to new and existing businesses, making it easier for businesses to remain open while bringing more money to the city.

“Petal is really focused on a lot of our revenue, and a lot of our city income comes from housing, and we’ve definitely got some commercial, but we could use a lot, lot more,” said Nobles.

The alderman said the city is in talks with other potential business owners. Business approval applications for the Central Business District are available at Petal City Hall.