PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen approved a $1.39 million bid for water and paving projects on four residential streets in the city.

Pine Belt News reported the board chose Jay Bearden Construction of Richland to complete the work on Garden Lane, West 7th Avenue, Petal Drive and Hyland Drive.

Mayor Tony Ducker said the project is meant to fix some most water issues, but some paving will be needed after. He said the main lines through the four roads are decent, but some lateral connections will need work.

According to the newspaper, the city is also addressing issues on other streets like Charles Street near the intersection of East 4th Avenue and Smith Street and Ford Drive near the United States Postal Service building.

Ducker said he’s unsure when the board will give the contractor the notice to proceed, but hopes it won’t be too long.