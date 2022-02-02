PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen approved a request to enter into a mutual aid agreement with neighboring volunteer fire departments.

The agreement makes the Sunrise Volunteer Fire Department and the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department mutual aid responders for the city.

The decision allows the city to expand its response to outside city limits. The volunteer fire departments agreed to assist the city, and they agreed to assist the volunteer fire departments if necessary. Additionally, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the agreement prevents the city’s resources from becoming overburdened.

Ducker said the agreement is necessary as the city continues to grow. He reminded neighbors that the agreement includes car accident response.