PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Pickup Petal Community Clean Up Day will be held on November 2, 2021, to remove litter from the city’s two major roadways.

Pine Belt News reported the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers to meet at 334 North Main Street at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers should sign in when they arrive and begin collecting litter until noon.

Bags will be provided but volunteers should bring their own water and protective gear.