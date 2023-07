City of Petal via Facebook

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen approved a new subdivision off of Corinth Road.

Pine Belt News reported the Magnolia Trails Community Subdivision would offer more than 80 homes.

Board members and the Petal Planning Commission voted on July 18 to approve a Planned Unit Development for the neighborhood.

The neighborhood is currently being developed by K. Moye Land Design and Development.

Officials do not have an exact timeline for when the project will be completed.