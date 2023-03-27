PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on a final plan for redistricting the city’s wards.

Pine Belt News reported the plan will require that wards 2, 4, 5 and 6 be altered to ensure an equal number of residents in each.

The new plan will have Trussell Road and Corinth Road move from Ward 5 to Ward 4. The area of East 7th Avenue and Hillcrest Road will move from Ward 4 to Ward 6.

One side of Redfern Trail that currently falls under Ward 2 will move to Ward 5, along with Backwoods Trail.

According to the newspaper, the board is expected to accept the proposed plan during its April 4 meeting.