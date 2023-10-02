PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The new fiscal budget for the City of Petal went into effect.

The approved $10.2 million budget includes infrastructure upgrades to the city’s water and sewage system, as well as pay raises for full-time city employees. The city will also be increasing police and firefighters’ salaries by $2,000.

Mayor Tony Ducker said it was important to him and the aldermen to show their appreciation to first responders.

“If we’re going to train a police officer or a firefighter, and you’re going to train them, you’re going to give them 5 to 10 years’ worth of experience only to have them go to another department, to another city where they’re going to get to take advantage of all the money that you’ve invested in this person. So, we want to respect the job that they do and know that what they do is important,” said Ducker.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and state funds are included in the budget. Millage rates in Petal will remain the same.