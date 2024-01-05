PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A bridge connecting Hattiesburg to Petal is expected to close temporarily to finish construction on a new bridge over the Leaf River. However, local business owners are not happy about the decision.

Residents were informed this week by Forrest County supervisors that the Metal Bridge on South Main Street would close on January 22 for two months in order for crews to complete work on the new bridge.

Cynthia Holland, owner of The Wine Cellar and Holland Tax Service in Petal, said the area already has heavy traffic, and the closure would cause customers to take long detours to get to businesses on either side of the bridge.

Holland said if the bridge stays closed for two months, it would hurt small businesses.

“With a small retail business, when the traffic flow stops on Main Street here, it’s going to totally kill the business here because retail stores count on the volume of traffic coming through per day. and the people that are stopping because it’s convenient for them to stop and get their products from a retail business. So our business, we’re looking at possibly losing our business because we will not have enough to make the mortgage. Employees will get laid off. You’ve got to think about this. When you have single mothers who are out there working to make a living for their children, they can’t live off unemployment. And that’s what’s going to happen,” she said.

Forrest County supervisors said they will meet with the county engineer and contractors to provide better options during the bridge closure.

“We are looking for feasible alternatives to keep the Old East Hardy Bridge open during this final phase of the new bridge construction. Early next week we will have some decisions to report about the progress of any feasible alternatives. Please know that we are exploring every avenue to minimize the public impact during this final phase of road construction,” supervisors said in a statement.