PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen voted to change the path of a new sidewalk.

Pine Belt News reported the sidewalk was originally supposed to be built from West 10th Avenue and South Main Street to Morris Avenue near Petal Middle School. The new plan states the sidewalk will run from Southern Bowling Lanes on South Main Street down Mathews Branch to Petal City Park near the Petal Family Branch YMCA.

Reasons for the change was cited from city engineer John Weeks, who said the original plan would have the potential for high cost overruns and deadline issues. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the original plan would cause a loss of business for the surrounding businesses.

During the Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, February 1, Petal neighbor Lisa Foster said it was “completely unacceptable” for the city to change the plan without informing residents.

The project is being funded by a $862,560 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).