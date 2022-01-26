PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Fire Department (PFD) is accepting applications to become a firefighter.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 21 at the time of employment or at least 18 and possess a 1001-I-II certification

Be a United States citizen

Be able to read, write and speak the English language

Be able to pass a written test and/or oral interview

Be able to attain the State of Mississippi certification within one year of employment

Be free of felony convictions

Pass an extensive background check

Pass a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening

Pass a Physical Agility Test

Applications can be picked up and turned in at Petal City Hall located at 119 West 8th Avenue between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to apply is February 28.