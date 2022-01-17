Petal gas line repairs likely after some were damaged

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Some Petal neighbors can expect to see some road work as CenterPoint Energy employees repair a gas leak on Kola Street.

Pine Belt News reported the initial gas leak happened on Friday. January 14 at the intersection of Kola Street and 3rd Avenue. CenterPoint employees responded and worked to fix the leak.

Ward 6 Alderman Craig Bullock said a mailman told him that he could still smell the gas in the area. Bullock said the gas was visibly spewing out of the ground.

According to Bullock, crews damaged the lines during the initial leak and all the lines would likely need to be replaced.

He warned that neighbors should avoid the leak but said it is not a significant danger to the area.