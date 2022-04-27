PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal High School (PHS) has earned high national, state and metro-area rankings in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools.

The rankings are based on performance on state tests, graduation rate and how well the school prepares students for college.

PHS ranked first in the Hattiesburg area high school category, third in Mississippi high schools, and in the top 40% nationally. The 2022 edition of Best High Schools includes a numerical ranking of almost 18,000 public high schools nationwide.

Petal Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon said, “I am so proud of our great faculty, staff and students. They work hard to make the most of every educational opportunity, and their hard work continues to pay off.”