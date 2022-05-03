PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal High School (PHS) history teacher Greg Howard has been awarded the 2022 James Madison Graduate Fellowship for Mississippi by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation.

The goal of the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation is to help secondary level history, government, and civics teachers become outstanding educators of the U.S. Constitution. The award includes a $24,000 graduate scholarship, which Howard plans to use for a second master’s degree in history.

“It means so much to get to learn, grow and live the life of an historian while also getting to share those lessons with my students here at PHS,” said Howard.

Howard will begin the fellowship at a program offered through Georgetown University in Washington, DC, this summer.