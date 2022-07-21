PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District will start classes on Friday, July 22.

The biggest change for students for the 2022-23 school year will be the end of the extended nutrition program waivers, which ensured children had continued access to free meals at schools. The program ended in June.

“The federal government sent down their information telling us lunch is not free anymore as it has been due to COVID, so we are gonna have to go back to our procedures where we have to exercise our free and reduced lunch applications. We encouraged all parents to fill that information out. It’s located on our website,” said Dr. Matthew Dillion, superintendent at the Petal School District.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Mississippi, including the Pine Belt, district leaders said they’re confident in their ability to contain the virus.

“The measures we have in place for sanitation, what we do behind the scenes, but also what we do in our classrooms, frequent touch areas, and knowing if you’re sick, you need to stay at home, and all those things that we are going to continue to make sure we highlight and stress to our parents and our students and our facility and staff. So, we feel very confident in our measures,” explained Dillion.

Students will go to school for nine weeks and have a two week break. Within the two-week break, some Petal students will have the opportunity for extra enrichment, which is part of the Petal Plus Initiative.

While Petal students will return to class on Friday, Lamar County students returned to class on Thursday.

The Lamar County School District lasts until May 26, 2023.