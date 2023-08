PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal Board of Aldermen entered discussions with the city’s current contractor, Wastepro, to discuss its contract for garbage service.

Pine Belt News reported the board previously opened three bids from companies regarding the service. They picked Wastepro as the best and lowest bidder.

Negotiations with the company are expected to begin next week. After the negotiations have been completed, the contract will be placed before the Board for a vote.